JAMB Announces End Dates For 2023 Direct Entry e-PIN Sales And Registration

The Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board (JAMB) declared that the sale of e-PINs for 2023 Direct Entry (DE) would cease on Saturday, May 26, 2023. The registration for those who purchased the e-PINs will terminate on Tuesday, May 30, 2023.

JAMB’s acting Director of Public Affairs, Fabian Benjamin, announced this on Tuesday.

He reflected on the 2023 DE registration, which began in February 2023 and was extended and briefly suspended to introduce some safeguards aimed at maintaining the integrity of the process.

Benjamin stated, “The 2023 DE registration is unique among many others as it came with some features meant to enhance the Board’s capacity to permanently address those loopholes hitherto being exploited by some vested interests.”

He noted that these changes led to an increase in the number of candidates at a few of their offices and revealed numerous cases of falsifications in the DE process.

Benjamin added, “One good thing about the exercise is that the Board has been able to capture only deserving candidates with only pockets of outstanding candidates remaining in a couple of Board’s offices particularly in Lagos.”

To avoid overcrowding, the Board has set a scheduling system for DE registration, allocating specific days for candidates.

The Board has also noticed some unscrupulous actions by tutorial centres and parents, which are harmful to the education sector and national interests.

“All A’level institutions are enjoined to be vigilant as there are deliberate intentions by desperate candidates to compromise their operations,” Benjamin warned.

The statement concluded, “All genuine aspiring DE candidates, who are yet to register for the exercise are, therefore, urged to come out now to register as the Board would not entertain any further extension.”