Breakdown Of 2024 JAMB Results (FULL LIST)

The Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board (JAMB) released the results of the 2024 Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination ( UTME ) on April 29.

Naija News reports that the examination that started on Friday, April 19, concluded on Monday, April 29.

Here are the key findings from the examination:

1. Nearly 2 million candidates participated in the exam across 118 towns and over 700 centers nationwide.

2. Out of these, results for approximately 1.8 million candidates have been released, while investigations are ongoing for about 64,600 candidates.

3. A small fraction, 0.5% of candidates, achieved scores of 300 and above, totaling 8,401.

4. A larger percentage, 4.2%, attained scores of 250 and above, amounting to 77,070 candidates.

5. Approximately 24% of candidates scored 200 and above, accounting for 439,974 individuals.

6. The majority, 76%, scored 199 and below, totaling 1,402,490 candidates.

7. Females constituted 50.6% of the candidates, with a count of 1,007,275.

8. Males made up 49.4% of the candidates, totaling 982,393 individuals.

How to check JAMB 2024 UTME result via JAMB portal

Visit the JAMB eFacility Portal at https://efacility.jamb.gov.ng/login.

Login by providing your email address and the password you used during registration.

Once you’ve entered your details, click on the “Check UTME Results” button.

Your UTME score for each subject taken will be displayed on the screen.

How to check your result via SMS

Go to the messaging app on your mobile phone.

Compose a new message by typing “RESULT” (in capital letters) followed by your JAMB Registration Number.

Send the SMS to either 55019 or 66019, the official JAMB result from SMS numbers.

JAMB will then send you a reply SMS containing your UTME scores for each subject taken.

Note: You must have at least₦50 on your phone to check the results via SMS as it attracts a service charge, which will be deducted from your airtime.