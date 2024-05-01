A socio-cultural group called Arewa New Frontiers (ANF) has criticised the former governor of Jigawa state, Sule Lamido, for condemning the initiative of some northern governors who sought foreign help to resolve the security challenges in the region.

The group advised Lamido to refrain from interfering with the governors’ efforts to resolve the insecurity plaguing the region and instead face his case with the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC).

Naija News recalls that Lamido recently criticised ten governors from Northwest and North Central zones for seeking technical assistance from the United States of America during a two-day symposium organised by the United States Institute of Peace (USIP) on how to tackle the high rate of insecurity in their regions.

The former minister of foreign affairs argued that their engagement with security matters, which fall under the Exclusive Legislative List, exposed their ignorance of the Constitution.

Reacting at a press conference in Abuja on Wednesday, the national coordinator of ANF, Abubakar Lawal, countered the criticisms by suggesting that the governors deserve commendation rather than condemnation from all well-meaning Nigerians.

He argued that no society can claim a monopoly on solving insecurity, which is a global issue.

The group acknowledged that the former governor has the right to his opinion.

However, they noted that Lamido’s criticism of the move by the governors to tackle the high rate of insecurity in their states before their election as governors was uncalled for, baseless and a waste of time.

Lawal said: “We want to believe the former Governor was attacking the Jigawa state Governor, being his governor, but not the 9 other governors because for us he has misfired. Lamido, for the avoidance of doubt, should face his travails with the EFCC and allow these new set of digital governors find solutions to their problems.

“It is even annoying that a person who has held the foreign affairs portfolio under Obasanjo would be denigrating an international fora meant to find solutions to our problems.

“It is a shame that he has lost touch with realities. How did he know NIPSS and ASCON were not contacted to find solutions to this challenges. He won’t know, because he is an analogue politician.

“Lamido as far as we are concerned is a failure and we won’t hesitate to call on the EFCC to dust his case file.

“It is a fact that the northern states, especially the northwest, have of recent been most hit by the daredevil activities of bandits and terrorists and the need to go as far as China or across the Red Sea to find solution to this blight should be a welcome idea instead of condemnation as no one holds the monopoly to knowledge.”

The group expressed optimism about the efforts made by the governors, highlighting the importance of global collaboration in tackling insecurity.

They emphasized the value of sharing experiences and ideas globally to enhance capacity and understanding in combating security challenges.

Additionally, they stressed the need for modernized strategies and equipment to address modern security threats effectively.

The group rejected narrow interpretations of the governors’ visit, asserting that it encompassed discussions on various issues beyond security.