PDP Chieftain Reacts As Peter Obi Meets Atiku, Saraki, Lamido In Abuja

The Deputy National Youth Leader of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Timothy Osadolor has welcomed the meeting between former Vice President Atiku Abubakar and the 2023 presidential candidate of the Labour Party, Peter Obi.

Recall that Atiku held a closed-door meeting with the former Governor of Anambra State at his residence in Abuja on Monday.

Obi also met separately with a former governor of Jigawa State, Sule Lamido, and former Senate President, Bukola Saraki.

In a chat with The Punch, Osadolor said the meeting between Obi and Atiku alongside other PDP chieftains had been delayed for too long.

He said Nigerians were eagerly anticipating political unity among opposition parties to remove President Tinubu from power in 2027.

Osadolor said, “It’s positive to see these leaders coming together to challenge President Tinubu in the 2027 election.

“They will work to save and restore the nation. More of these meetings are necessary to strengthen unity among opposition parties. They must do everything lawfully possible to rescue Nigeria.

“With PDP’s acting National Chairman, Umar Damagum, overseeing these developments, I am convinced that the PDP leadership is supporting Atiku, Saraki, and Lamido. Thus, I believe that this rapport aims to unite the PDP and other major groups into a single force capable of not only defeating the APC-led Federal Government but also stabilising the economy and improving Nigeria’s functionality.”