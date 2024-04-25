₦8 Billion Fraud: Buhari’s Minister, Sirika Spends Second Night In EFCC Custody

The former Minister of Aviation, Hadi Sirika, has spent a second consecutive night in the custody of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) amid ongoing investigations into an alleged ₦8.07 billion money laundering case.

The probe’s focus is on the failed Nigeria Air project, which has become a subject of national controversy due to its botched execution and suspected financial irregularities.

Sources within the EFCC, who spoke on the condition of anonymity with Punch, revealed that Sirika was extensively interrogated regarding his involvement in the Nigeria Air project.

“The commission is digging into the expenditures related to the Nigeria Air project. Although the total amount spent has not been fully ascertained, charges are being prepared, and we plan to arraign Sirika in court next week,” one source disclosed.

Another source confirmed the former minister’s ongoing detention, stating, “Mr. Sirika spent Tuesday night at our FCT Command and was still here on Wednesday night. He is under continuous interrogation by our team.”

Earlier, the EFCC uncovered suspicious activities involving the Aviation Ministry under Sirika’s leadership, where several contracts appeared to have been fraudulently awarded.

One of the companies implicated in these allegations is Engirios Nigeria Limited, owned by Sirika’s younger brother, Abubakar Sirika.

The embattled former minister arrived at the Federal Capital Territory Command of the EFCC around 1:00 PM on Tuesday. Our correspondent, present at the Wuse office of the EFCC, witnessed Sirika’s arrival at the anti-graft agency’s headquarters in Abuja.

Upon his arrival, Sirika was immediately taken into a session with EFCC investigators to address questions concerning the alleged fraudulent contracts linked to his tenure.

The ongoing investigation continues to unravel the extent of financial mismanagement within the Aviation Ministry, and the nation is watching closely for developments in this high-profile case.