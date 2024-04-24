Yahaya Bello: ‘I Will Never Drum Support For An Obvious Crime Against Humanity’ – Tinubu’s Aide

Senior Special Assistant to the President on Media and Publicity, Temitope Ajayi, has frowned at those defending the immediate past Governor of Kogi State, Yahaya Bello, over his recent ordeal with the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC).

Naija News recalls that the EFCC declared Bello wanted for an offence related to an alleged N80.2 billion money laundering case.

The EFCC chairman, Ola Olukoyede, also alleged on Tuesday that Bello transferred $720,000 from the government’s account to a bureau de change before leaving office to pay in advance for his child’s school fee.

In a post via X on Wednesday, Temitope said he would never publicly justify such horrific behaviour if someone close to him had committed such a heist like Yahaya Bello.

He further expressed displeasure at how some people find the nerve to rationalise such behaviour of spending resources meant for the masses.

He wrote, “If my friend or someone I like committed the kind of heist Yahaya Bello is alleged to have committed by the EFCC or did any morally reprehensible thing, I may not come out to lampoon him/her publicly.

“What I will never do is shamelessly come out to justify such horrific behaviour and drum up support for an obvious crime against humanity.

“We are talking of a commonwealth of the people here. The resources that should have gone to improve the lives of the people of Kogi State. How people find the nerve to rationalise this kind of behaviour beats me.”