BREAKING: Rivers Assembly Overrides Fubara, Disobey Court Order, Passes Bill Into Law

The Rivers State House of Assembly on Monday passed the local government Amendment Bill into law.

Naija News reports that the lawmakers passed the bill without the assent of the state governor, Siminalayi Fubara.

The Assembly also defied the state High Court’s order directing the status quo on the issue of elongating the tenure of elected local government officials, which formed part of the amendment.

The House was said to have also screened and confirmed members of the chairman and other members of the Assembly Service Commission in the spirit of the new law.

More to come…