Nigerian Newspapers Daily Front Pages Review | Sunday 21st April, 2024

Naija News looks at the top happenings making headlines on the front pages of Nigeria’s national newspapers today Sunday 21st April 2024.

The PUNCH: The Nigeria Labour Congress has listed seven demands from the Federal Government ahead of the May 1, 2024 Workers’ Day. Aside from demanding for a new minimum wage, the NLC is also asking for the creation of state and local government police to tackle insecurity in the country.

Vanguard: In this interview, one of Abiola’s children, Jamiu, speaks on Onitiri-Abiola’s failed plot, the actions the Abiola family intend to take on the issue. The son, who is also the Special Assistant to the President on Special Duties in the Office of the Vice-President, also speaks on how the family manages their political differences among other issues.

The Nation: The Naira appears to be up against a fresh threat from two crypto exchange platforms, just six weeks after the clamp down on Binance operations in Nigeria. The national currency had slumped badly in the forex market in the weeks preceding the clamp down on Binance, exchanging for as much as N1,950 in mid-February.

Daily Trust: The relationship between President Bola Tinubu and Gilbert Chagoury, the owner of the company awarded the N15.6 trillion Lagos-Calabar coastal highway project, has continued to raise questions about the propriety of the deal, especially amidst other priority projects competing for attention all over the country.

Thank you for reading, that is all for today, see you again tomorrow for a review of Nigerian newspapers.