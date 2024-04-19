Nigerian Newspapers Daily Front Pages Review | Friday 19th April, 2024

Naija News looks at the top happenings making headlines on the front pages of Nigeria’s national newspapers today Friday 19th April 2024.

The PUNCH: The Federal Government on Thursday put the immediate past Governor of Kogi State, Yahaya Bello, on its watchlist to prevent him from escaping from the country. The Nigerian Immigration Service, in a circular dated April 18, 2024 and signed by Assistant Comptroller of Immigration DS Umar, for the Comptroller-General, Kemi Nandap, alerted the police and the Department of State Services to effect the former governor’s arrest.

Vanguard: The Minister of Finance and Coordinating Minister of the Economy, Mr Wale Edun, said yesterday that the Federal Government would pin down Ways and Means to deal with the problem of too much liquidity in the system.

The Nation: The Presidency and the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) yesterday chided the opposition Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) for criticising the Federal Government’s economic policies and handling of security.

Daily Trust: Prices of paddy are beginning to come down in many grain markets in the country as the dry season harvest begins, a Daily Trust survey has shown. Paddy is rice in its husk before threshing, and is the major ingredient required by millers to produce the finished product for consumption.

