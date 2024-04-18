Wike Wins As PDP National Caucus Passes ‘Vote Of Confidence’ On Damagum

Ahead of Thursday’s National Executive Committee (NEC) meeting of the opposition Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), the National Caucus of the party has passed a vote of confidence on its Acting National Chairman, Umar Iliya Damagum.

The National Publicity Secretary of the PDP, Debo Ologunagba, made this known in a statement after the end of the meeting on Wednesday night.

Ologunagba said the vote of confidence passed on Damagum was aimed at ensuring reconciliation and unity in the party.

According to him, the caucus had directed that the party management should set up a discipline and reconciliation committee to reconcile all members.

He stated that following the development, Damagum is to continue acting in office till the next National Executive Council (NEC) meeting after today.

Ologunagba added that today’s NEC meeting would have nothing to do with leadership change until the next national convention of the party.

“NEC meeting will not discuss any change in leaders. Rather, attention is focused on unity and reconciliation

“Caucus agreed that all congresses in the states and local government should be concluded between June and August this year.

“Caucus agreed on the extension of the constitution review committee of the party to accept new recommendations,” Ologunagba stated.