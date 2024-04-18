Submit Yourself To EFCC, Get A Good Lawyer – Presidential Aide Advises Yahaya Bello

The special adviser to President Bola Tinubu on information and strategy, Bayo Onanuga, has advised the former Kogi governor, Yahaya Bello to submit himself to the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC).

In a post on his official X account, the presidential aide, who asked where the former governor was running to, advised him to submit himself and get a good lawyer.

“Yahaya Bello, where will you run to? It’s better you submit yourself to the EFCC and get a good lawyer,” Onanuga wrote.

Naija News had earlier reported that the EFCC declared Bello, wanted.

The anti-graft agency disclosed this in a circular made available to journalists on Thursday.

“Former Kogi State Governor, Yahaya Bello, is wanted by the EFCC for offences relating to economic and financial crimes to the tune of N80.2 bn. Anybody with information as to his whereabout should report immediately to the commission or the nearest police station,” the notice read.

The EFCC described Yahaya Bello as a 48-year-old Ebiraman, who is a native of Okene Local Government of Kogi State.

Naija News reported that operatives of the anti-graft agency invaded Bello’s residence in Abuja on Wednesday, attempting to arrest him over an ongoing investigation into financial fraud.

However, his successor, Governor Usman Ododo, smuggled Yahaya Bellow out of his residence.