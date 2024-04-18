Nigerian Newspapers Daily Front Pages Review | Thursday 18th April, 2024

Naija News looks at the top happenings making headlines on the front pages of Nigeria’s national newspapers today Thursday 18th April 2024.

The PUNCH: The Federal Government through its Ministry of Petroleum Resources and the Nigerian National Petroleum Company Limited have stated that the various claims by different individuals and groups on the alleged return of subsidy on Premium Motor Spirit, popularly called petrol, were wrong.

Vanguard: The Governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) Mr. Olayemi Cardoso, said yesterday that the apex bank is not defending the Naira with the nation’s foreign reserves. He was speaking against the backdrop of the recent decline in Nigeria’s foreign reserves corresponding with massive appreciation of the Naira in the foreign exchange market (forex), fueling speculations that the apex bank pumped forex into the market to dwarf demand pressure and shore up the value of the local currency.

The Nation: The President talked tough yesterday on violent ethnic agitation. According to him, those who push for the balkanisation of the country violently will face the consequences.

Daily Trust: As the main opposition Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) holds its crucial National Executive Committee (NEC) meeting today, there is confusion and unease over what the outcome of the meeting will be and how it will shape the future of the party.

