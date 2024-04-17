Why More People Are Supporting Fubara – Nwuke

An erstwhile member of the House of Representatives from Rivers State, Ogbonna Nwuke has said that the governor of Rivers State, Siminalayi Fubara, is gaining support from people due to his peaceful disposition.

He opined that those declaring support for Fubara want stability, progress and peace in the state.

Nwuke, who represented Etche/Omuma Federal Constituency in the National Assembly between 2011 and 2015, made this disclosure on Tuesday in Port Harcourt.

According to him, “I think that we want stability in Rivers State. We want the progress of Rivers State and we do want peace in Rivers State. We think that, as the saying goes, you cannot have two governors in a state that is one.

“Our people have looked at it very clearly and critically and we have told ourselves that if you are interested in advancing the interest of self, there is nothing wrong with you playing with those who are in Abuja,”

Rivers Crisis: ‘Odili Is Giving People High Blood Pressure’ – Fubara Throws Jab

Meanwhile, Fubara has hailed the ex-Governor of the state, Peter Odili, while throwing shade at some people causing loggerheads in his administration.

Naija News reports that Fubara while speaking to residents of the Ndoni community in the Ogba/Egbema/Ndoni Local Government Area of the state shortly after commissioning a health centre built and donated to the community by Odili, said the former Governor is giving some people high blood pressure.

He also appreciated Odili for standing by him amidst the Rivers State crisis, stressing that the real people with integrity and character are solidly standing with his administration.

According to Fubara, some other people who claim to have integrity do not possess the qualities of the ex-governor.

Governor Fubara, who expressed delight over being invited to the event, thanked God for the gift of life and appreciated the Ndoni people for supporting their own, who had attracted far-reaching recognition.

He said, “We are also happy that he is standing with us. Even his person alone is giving people high blood pressure. They are restless, granting all sorts of media interviews. Why are they doing it? It is because the people that matter, the people that have what they claimed they have; integrity, are with us. That is the truth.

“I’ve said it before, and I’m saying it again: it doesn’t matter the number of people that stand with you. Even if you’re standing alone, no matter the side you’re standing, provided you are standing on the right side, maintain your stand. And we are happy to stand with him (Odili). So, if we have one person who has integrity and character, is it not better than having 1,000 persons with questionable character? So, we are happy to identify with him.

“We came here to celebrate with our own Daddy. It is a celebration of giving back to society. It is natural that when God blesses you, such time should come when you say: let me return back those blessings to the society.

“And we are happy to identify with what I consider, and I want to tag as the ‘I’ agenda. This is the genuine ‘I’ agenda project.

“This was not done when he was in power, when he could have used public funds to execute projects. He is no longer in government. He is a private man. And now that he is a private man, he has done something to support his people. That is the right time to use the word ‘I’ did this.

“Let me thank our people. Continue to support our Daddy. He is a great man. He is integrity and character personified. It is only those who understand what greatness is all about that will appreciate what he has done.”