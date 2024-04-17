Nigerian Billionaire, E-money Grants Junior Pope’s Last Vow Before Sudden Death

Nigerian billionaire, Emeka Okonkwo, popularly known as E-money, has adopted the children of the late Nollywood actor, John Paul Odowondo, popularly known as Junior Pope.

Naija News reports that E-money, in a post on his Instagram page on Wednesday, said he is committed to honouring the vows of the deceased actor.

Recall that Junior Pope and four Nollywood crew died last Wednesday in a river in Anambra State while returning from a movie production.

In the last video shared on his Instagram page, Junior Pope lamented not having a life jacket and the risk they take to entertain their fans.

Part of the statement read, “Na only me dem born ooo, I get three children, na me go raise them.”

In response to the statement, E-money pledged to nurture Junior Pope’s children adding that they are now part of the Okonkwo’s family.

He wrote, “It has been one week since you departed from this world, leaving behind a profound sense of loss that reverberates not only among us but also across Africa and beyond. Your presence, as both a friend and a brother, is deeply missed, JP. The weight of your absence bears heavily upon our hearts, yet we draw comfort from the belief that God will grant us the resilience to carry forward and uphold the legacy you’ve entrusted to us.

“We tenderly remember your final words on the boat, “NA ONLY ME DEM BORN I GET 3 CHILDREN NA ME GO RAISE THEM,” and we solemnly commit to honoring that vow. Your children now find solace in the embrace of the Okonkwo family, and we, as members of that family, pledge to nurture them as you would have wished. Your absence leaves a palpable void, JP, and your memory will forever be held dear.

“Rest peacefully, knowing that you are deeply cherished, and may God’s blessings encompass your soul, your family, and all who hold you in their hearts.”