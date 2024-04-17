Buhari’s Former Aide Speaks As Dangote Refinery Slashes Diesel Price To ₦1,000

Bashir Ahmad, a former media aide to ex-President Muhammadu Buhari has reacted to the news of Dangote Petroleum Refinery reducing the diesel price from 1200 to 1,000 naira per litre.

He said the reduction was the best news of the day.

The former aide stated this after the further reduction of the price of diesel on Tuesday, April 16.

The reduction is coming three weeks after the initial 30 per cent reduction from ₦1600 to ₦1200.

The company in a statement on Tuesday, said, “In an unprecedented move, Dangote Petroleum Refinery has announced a further reduction of the price of diesel to from 1200 to 1,000 naira per litre. “While rolling out the products, the refinery supplied at a substantially reduced price of N1,200 per litre three weeks ago, representing over 30 per cent reduction from the previous market price of about N1,600 per litre.”

According to the company, the price reduction is expected to positively affect the economy and ultimately reduce the high inflation rate in the country.

The development comes days after Dangote refinery fixed the minimum volume of diesel that can be purchased by oil marketers at one million litres.

Reacting to the reduction, Ahmad via his X handle wrote, “Dangote Petroleum Refinery’s announcement of a further reduction of the diesel price from 1200 to 1,000 naira per litre is the best news tonight, followed by PSG hammering Barcelona out of the UCL.”