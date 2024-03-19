Buhari’s Ex-Aide Mocks Peter Obi Over Breaking Of Ramadan Fast

Bashir Ahmad, who previously served as an aide to former President Muhammadu Buhari, has taken a jibe at Peter Obi, the Labour Party’s presidential candidate in the 2023 elections, for participating in the Ramadan fast-breaking (Iftar) with Muslims in Nasarawa State.

A video that went viral on social media showcased Obi seated in a mosque, engaging in the Iftar ritual, which marks the end of the daily fast during the holy month of Ramadan.

This act of solidarity by Obi, aimed at fostering religious unity and understanding, has drawn mixed reactions from political observers and the public alike.

While some view Obi’s action as a commendable effort to bridge religious divides and connect with the Muslim community, others, like Bashir Ahmad, have interpreted the gesture as politically motivated, especially given its timing and the visibility it gained on social media platforms.

Describing the action, the former Anambra governor, wrote on his X account in a series of tweets that it was an opportunity for him “to perform a scared duty in line with the Ramadan season.

“I had the honour of travelling to Lafia in Nasarawa state, where I had the privilege of meeting with the Emir of Lafia, Honorable Justice Sidi Bage Muhammad JSC Rtd, a very revered, leader and also extended my courtesy to Governor Abdullahi Sule.

“This visit was more than a mere formality, it was a genuine expression of my deep respect and unwavering solidarity with the community.”

Reacting to the gesture on X, Ahmad said Obi was engaging in acting many scripts, questioning why he did not join Muslims to break Ramadan fast when he was governor for eight years in Anambra.

Ahmad said the former governor travelled to Lafia, the Nasarawa capital, to break fast when he could have done it in his home state, criticising him that he has started paying politics because of 2027 general elections.

The former presidential aide wrote, “Peter Obi loves dramas; he would have to act in many scripts from now to 2027 and still end up producing an unsellable movie in the ballot boxes. I just watched his latest hit, his visit to a mosque in Nyaya where he joined Muslims during their breaking of the Ramadan fast.

“For eight years as a governor, Obi didn’t deem it fit to break fast with Muslims in Anambra even years after leaving office. 2027 politics is in the offing.”