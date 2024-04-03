Dangote Refinery To Dispense Petrol By May

Advertisement

The Chief Executive of AF Ralph Oil and Gas Ventures, Dr Ralph Arokoyo, has confirmed that Dangote refinery will start releasing petrol into the market by May.

Naija News understands that Arokoyo’s claim comes a day after the Dangote refinery confirmed selling diesel to marketers on Tuesday, 2nd April.

Arokoyo, in an interview with Punch, said, “They (Dangote refinery) said it (petrol) will be available between now and May, which is next month. We are optimistic about this, because PMS is largely used by Nigerians.”

A senior official at Dangote refinery, also confirmed the sale of diesel to marketers, adding that Premium Motor Spirit, popularly called petrol, would soon be released to the market.

Advertisement

The official, who spoke on condition of anonymity due to lack of authorisation, said the price of diesel in the country will come down following the decision of Dangote refinery.

The source said, “The product (diesel) is everywhere and they (marketers) are accessing it with ease. The product has been on sale to marketers since last week and the transactions have been better.

“The price of the product in various locations of the country will come down, and it is already coming down in many parts of Lagos since we started releasing products to marketers.”