NNPC Speaks On Rationing Petrol To Depots, Prioritising Supply To Abuja

The Nigerian National Petroleum Company Limited (NNPCL) has denied a claim that it was rationing petrol supply to depots and ordered operators to prioritise loading to Abuja.

Some marketers and NNPCL officials had claimed that the national oil company was rationing petrol supply and prioritising supply to Abuja, thereby causing scarcity in the South-West.

They added that hundreds of trucks loaded on Saturday were sent to the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) based on the NNPCL directive.

However, in a chat with The Punch over the weekend, the spokesperson for the NNPC, Olufemi Soneye stated that the claim was totally false.

Soneye stated that if there are disruptions in fuel distribution for three days, it usually takes twice that time to return to normal.

The NNPC spokesman, therefore, noted that the national oil company has petroleum products available in large quantities.

He said: “Completely false. That is false information. Is he (the dealer) tracking every truck to determine their destinations? If there are disruptions in fuel distribution for two-three days, it usually takes twice that time to return to normal. The situation should improve soon. One important point to note is that we have product availability.

“If they are familiar with the industry, they should be aware of this. Products need to be delivered to the states.”