Buhari’s Ex-aide Reacts As Detained Binance Executive Escapes From Custody, Flee Nigeria

A former presidential aide, Bashir Ahmad, has reacted to the escape of a key Binance executive from the custody of the Nigerian Government.

Recall that Nadeem Anjarwalla, Binance’s Africa regional manager, and Tigran Gambaryan were initially detained upon their arrival in Nigeria on February 26, 2024, on allegations of tax evasion and other charges.

Following Binance’s non-compliance with a court order demanding data on Nigerian traders, the duo’s detention was extended to prevent evidence tampering.

But according to PREMIUM TIMES, Anjarwalla managed to flee on Friday, March 22, from a guest house in Abuja where he and a colleague were being held.

It was learned that the escape occurred when guards allowed him to visit a nearby mosque for Ramadan prayers.

The dual British-Kenyan citizen is believed to have left Abuja aboard a Middle Eastern airline, raising questions about his departure despite Nigerian authorities holding his British passport.

The escape of the foreigner has led to speculation about the oversight and privileges granted to the detainees, including phone access, which may have facilitated the escape plan.

Speaking with the news platform, the spokesman of the National Security Adviser’s office, Zakari Mijinyawa, acknowledged the incident but has yet to provide further details.

Mijinyawa disclosed that efforts are underway to determine Anjarwalla’s destination and facilitate his return to custody.

Reacting to the development in a post via his X page on Monday, Ahmad said some elements are not happy with the Federal Government’s efforts to sanitize the foreign exchange market.

The former aide to ex-President Muhammadu Buhari asserted that the elements are now trying to sabotage the Government from within.

He wrote: “There must be some elements that are not happy with the government’s efforts, and now they are trying to sabotage it from within.”