‘It Is A Criminal Offence’ – EFCC Warns Yahaya Bello, Gov Ododo

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) has warned that it will no longer tolerate obstruction of its operations by individuals or groups.

Naija News reports that the anti-graft agency stated this after its failed attempt to arrest former Kogi State Governor Yahaya Bello on Wednesday.

Attempts by the Commission to arrest the former governor from his Abuja residence were thwarted by the incumbent governor of Kogi, Usman Ododo.

Reacting to the drama that played out today, the EFCC, in a statement by its spokesperson, Dele Oyewale, warned that it is a criminal offence to obstruct officers of the Commission from carrying out their lawful duties.

“Section 38(2)(a(b) of the EFCC Establishment Act makes it an offence to prevent officers of the Commission from carrying out their lawful duties. Culprits risk a jail term of not less than five years.

“This warning becomes necessary against the background of the increasing tendency by persons and groups under investigation by the Commission to take the laws into their hands by recruiting thugs to obstruct lawful operations of the EFCC.

“On several occasions, operatives of the Commission have had to exercise utmost restraint in the face of such provocation to avoid a breakdown of law and order. Regrettably, such disposition is being construed as a sign of weakness,” the Commission said.

According to the EFCC, it will henceforth not tolerate any attempt by any person or organisation to obstruct its operation, as such, will be met with appropriate punitive actions.