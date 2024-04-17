BREAKING: Security Operatives Open Fire As Ododo ‘Smuggles’ Yahaya Bello Out

Report has indicated that sounds of gunshots were heard as the governor of Kogi State, Usman Ododo departed the home of his predecessor, Yahaya Bello, on Tuesday.

Naija News understands that officials of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) had stormed Bello’s residence to arrest him.

After hours of being unable to secure their mission, the security operatives had reinforced with backup support from the Police and Department of State Services (DSS).

The security operatives were allegedly planning to forcefully arrest him before the arrival of Ododo.

However a report from Daily Trust indicated that Ododo, who drove into Bello’s compound, departed after a while.

As he was leaving, reports filtered in that Yahaya Bello was in his vehicle, forcing security operatives who had been on standby for hours to open fire.