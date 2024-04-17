Cubana Chief Priest Arrives Court Ahead Of Naira Abuse Trial [Video]

Nigerian celebrity barman and social influencer, Pascal Okechukwu, popularly known as Cubana Chief priest, has arrived at the federal high court in Lagos for his trial on allegations bordering on naira abuse.

Naija News reported earlier that operatives of the Economic Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) arrested Cubana Chiefpriest in Lagos over alleged Naira abuse.

The anti-graft agency detained the socialite until Wednesday morning, when he was driven to the court around 8:45 am by operatives under armed police escorts.

Judgement is expected to be passed today by Justice Kehinde Ogundare of the Federal High Court in Lagos with respect to the three counts of charges against Cubana Chief Priest.

Watch the video of the moment Cubana Chief Priest arrived in the court below:

Meanwhile, controversial Nigerian singer, Habeeb Okikiola, popularly known as Portable, has pleaded with the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) following the prosecution of some celebrities.

Speaking in a recent Instagram live session on Tuesday, Portable appealed to the anti-graft to forgive him if they have any evidence against him abusing the Naira.

He said it was never his intention to mutilate the Naira, stressing that he only sprays money to help the masses.

Portable noted that he respects constituted authority and will not commit such an offence again.

The ‘Zazoo Zeh’ hitmaker also encouraged his followers to open bank accounts. The singer said he would henceforth make transfers to his supporters and “people in need” through their bank accounts.

He wrote, “I use my money to build love. I used my money to build relationships. Did I spray money at the club? I was spraying money in the area where they need me.

“I didn’t deface the naira, I help a lot of people, After God na Government, Please forgive me if you have videos of me spraying money, no more spraying of money.”