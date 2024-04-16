Why PDP Has Not Sanctioned Wike – Ologbondiyan

A former National Publicity Secretary of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Kola Ologbondiyan, has shed light on why the party has not taken decisive disciplinary action against its former presidential aspirant and current Minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Nyesom Wike.

Wike’s recent appointment raised eyebrows within the party, fueling speculation about his possible alliance with the All Progressives Congress (APC) under President Bola Ahmed Tinubu.

Despite these concerns, the PDP has refrained from immediate punitive measures against the ex-Governor of Rivers State.

Addressing the media, Ologbondiyan clarified that the party is meticulously adhering to its established procedures.

“There’s a disciplinary committee whose responsibility it is to look extensively into the situation before deciding whether or not to sanction the FCT minister,” he explained, emphasizing that the party operates under a strict constitution that governs its internal affairs.

He said, “Let me start by saying that the constitution of the party provides for how the party should be managed. That has been clear from the onset. The responsibility of the day-to-day running of the party lies in the office of the national chairman.

“So in respect of the minister of the FCT, Nysom Wike, it’s about disciplinary action. And I can recall that under the leadership of Secondus, when the former Governor of Ebonyi State, (Dave) Umahi, started relating with the APC, a letter was written to him in form of a query and issued to him to explain to the party why he was rallying with the APC.

“So the constitution of the party provides for disciplinary measures. It’s not a mob. Somebody can’t rise from somewhere and carry wood and say ‘You are responsible for this and that.’

“So the purview of sanctioning is with the current working committee to consider your action this way or that. The party also has a disciplinary committee where matters of this nature are addressed.”