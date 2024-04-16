German Football Legend, Bernd Hoelzenbein Dies At 78

Eintracht Frankfurt announced the passing of Bernd Hoelzenbein, the former West Germany World Cup winner from 1974, at the age of 78.

During the 1974 World Cup final in Munich against the Netherlands, Bernd Hoelzenbein earned the penalty that was successfully converted by Paul Breitner, resulting in a 1-1 scoreline.

Dutch fans heavily criticised Hoelzenbein for diving, but he stuck to his line throughout his life: It was a “clear penalty.”

Gerd Mueller scored the winning goal just before half-time, securing Germany’s second World Cup victory in a 2-1 win.

Hoelzenbein scored a crucial late goal during the 1976 Euros final, levelling the score at 2-2 against Czechoslovakia, but Germany ended up losing in the penalty shootout.

Hoelzenbein scored five goals in 40 matches with West Germany while playing as a striker or winger.

Throughout his club career, he spent most of his time at Frankfurt, where he still holds the record for most goals scored in the club’s history, tallying 160 goals in 420 matches.

During his 14-year tenure at Frankfurt, he won three German Cups and the UEFA Cup.

Following his departure from the Eagles, he dedicated multiple years to playing in the United States, representing teams such as the Fort Lauderdale Strikers, Memphis Americans, and the Baltimore Blast.

Subsequently, he returned to Frankfurt, where he assumed roles within the club as an administrator and scout.

“Bernd Hoelzenbein has had a significant influence on Eintracht Frankfurt for almost 60 years.

“We are not only losing one of the great identification figures of our club, but also a loyal employee and a lovely friend,” said CEO Axel Hellmann.