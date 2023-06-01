Frankfurt Join Lille To Battle For €30 Million-rated Victor Orban

The 2022 Europa League champions Eintracht Frankfurt have joined French Ligue 1 club, Lille, to pursue the signature of Nigerian promising star, Gift Orban.

Union Berlin are reportedly the third club vying for Gift Orban who is currently contracted to Belgian club, Gent.

A report by Belgian publication, Voetbalkrant, claimed that Galatasaray, the reigning Turkish champions, had offered to sign the player on loan for a season with the prospect of a €15 million purchase the following season, but Gent had rejected the offer. Gent want to earn about €30 million on the 20-year-old attacker.

The report read, “The most interested clubs are from the Bundesliga — FC Union Berlin and Eintracht Frankfurt in the lead.

“Galatasaray hoped to move quickly and outdo other teams tracking him by offering to sign Gift (Orban) on a season loan with an option to buy for €15m the following year but it was rejected.

“If Jonathan David departs Lille in the summer Gift (Orban) is the first option.

“Gent want €30m for the Nigerian attacker and clubs from the European top leagues are queuing up to deposit their money in that direction.”

Also, Burnley who just gained promotion to the Premier League has reportedly enquired about Orban.

In the outgoing 2022-2023 season, Orban scored 21 goals in 21 games in all competitions, including three hat-tricks. He has been linked with Manchester United, Chelsea, and Tottenham Hotspur.

He’s expected to make his 22nd appearance for Gent on Saturday against Standard Liege in their final match of the outgoing campaign.