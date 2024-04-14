Hamas Supports Iran’s Attack On Israel

Advertisement

Hamas, the Palestinian militant group, has publicly defended Iran’s recent drone and missile attacks on Israel, which commenced this past Saturday.

In a statement, Hamas justified the military actions as a legitimate response to the previous targeting of the Iranian consulate in Damascus and the killing of several leaders from the Islamic Revolutionary Guards Corps (IRGC).

The statement from Hamas read, “We in Hamas regard the military operation conducted by the Islamic Republic of Iran as a natural right and a deserved response to the crime of targeting the Iranian consulate in Damascus and the assassination of several leaders of the Revolutionary Guards.”

This development follows a series of escalating conflicts in the region.

Relations between Israel and Hamas deteriorated sharply in early October 2023, following a deadly attack by Hamas that resulted in approximately 1,200 Israeli casualties and the abduction of another 250 individuals.

In retaliation, Israeli forces have conducted numerous strikes on Gaza, leading to significant Palestinian casualties.

According to the health ministry in Gaza, these retaliations have resulted in over 33,000 Palestinian deaths and more than 76,000 injuries since October 7.

The situation intensified further with Iran’s confirmed involvement in launching drones towards Israeli territory, an act which Tehran describes as a response to “the Zionist regime’s aggression” against their diplomatic premises in Syria.

The statement from Iran’s mission to the UN underscored the perceived justification for these actions, framing them within the context of ongoing regional hostilities.