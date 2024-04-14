Chibok Girls Abduction Has Left Scars On Lives Of Affected Victims, Their Families – Atiku

Advertisement

The 2023 presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Atiku Abubakar, has expressed sadness over the kidnap of over 200 Chibok school girls in 2014.

It would be recalled that on April 14, 2014, Boko Haram terrorists abducted 276 school girls from Government Secondary School in Chibok, Chibok Local Government Area of Borno State.

The female students, aged between 16 and 18, were taken from their hostels in the dead of the night while preparing for their final examinations.

It was gathered that over 50 of the female students were able to escape almost immediately by jumping off the truck, which was conveying them into the bushes.

Sadly, 10 years later, about 90 who are still in Boko Haram captivity have been married off and become mothers.

In a post via his official X handle on Saturday, Atiku said it is sad that the country is yet to have a closure on the abduction of the Chibok girls ten years after the incident.

The former Vice President said the abduction left a scar on the lives of the affected girls and their families and the all-important education of the girl child.

He wrote: “It is sad that ten years after, we are yet to have a closure on the abduction of the Chibok girls, including the scar it has left on the lives of the affected girls and their families and the all-important education of the girl child.

“Thank you, Margee Ensign, for providing the much-needed wings for the girls who had and continue to have the @AUNigeria experience to soar.”