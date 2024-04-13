He Is A Nigerian Like Sunday Igboho, Sowore – Abia Rep Begs Tinubu For Nnamdi Kanu’s Release

Advertisement

The member of the House of Representatives representing Ikwuano, Umuahia North, and Umuahia South Federal Constituency of Abia state, Obi Aguocha, has begged for the unconditional release of the detained leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB), Nnamdi Kanu.

In a state released on Saturday, Aguoacha appealed to President Bola Tinubu to assist in securing the freedom of the Biafra agitator, emphasizing that Kanu’s release would signify a commitment to promoting peace and progress in the South East region and the welfare of the Igbo people.

He highlighted that Kanu, Omoyele Sowore, Sunday Igboho, and Godwin Emefiele are Nigerian citizens facing various allegations by the government.

He expressed that Sowore and Igboho have been granted freedom due to the judiciary’s commitment to safeguarding citizens’ rights. In a similar vein, Emefiele has been granted bail in the amount of N50 million through the judiciary’s determination.

Aguocha questioned why Kanu, being a Nigerian citizen, has not been afforded the same constitutional right to freedom.

He asked, “Is Nnamdi Kanu not a citizen? Does Nnamdi Kanu not have a concomitant constitutional right to be granted bail? Shouldn’t Nnamdi Kanu at this point be released unconditionally?

“Is there one set rule for other Nigerians from different zones and another for Igbo’s within the South East zone?”

Meanwhile, two individuals believed to be supporters of the Yoruba Nation movement have been apprehended by security personnel for their alleged involvement in the incursion of the Oyo Government Secretariat on Saturday morning.

Naija News reported earlier that several individuals wearing masks reportedly forced their way into the Oyo State Government Secretariat on Saturday.

It was gathered that the armed individuals believed to be Yoruba Nation Agitators were strategically positioned at various locations within the Secretariat premises.

Some were reportedly stationed at the Governor’s office gate, while others were observed at the House of Assembly Gate and the main entrance.

Subsequent reports revealed that security operatives were able to capture two individuals.

The first suspect, an elderly gentleman with grey hair, and the second suspect, a middle-aged man whose identity remains unverified, were apprehended by the police while in possession of Yoruba Nation flags and various related items.