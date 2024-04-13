FG Appoints Kabir Umar As MD Of FHAEDL

Advertisement

The Federal Government has announced the appointment of Engr. Kabir Musa Umar, FNSE, as the new Managing Director of the Federal Housing Authority Energy Distribution Ltd (FHAEDL).

The announcement was made in a statement released yesterday, highlighting Umar’s extensive experience and notable contributions in the fields of engineering, real estate, infrastructure, and energy.

Engr. Umar is recognized for his distinguished career as an engineer and his in-depth involvement in the real estate and energy sectors.

According to Daily Trust, the statement reads: “He holds a Bachelor of Engineering Degree from the Ahmadu Bello University Zaria, Nigeria, demonstrating his academic excellence in the field of Electrical Engineering and is a Registered Engineer (COREN) and a Fellow of the Nigerian Society of Engineers (FNSE).”

It further said his last key role was being Deputy General Manager (Engineering Design) at the Federal Housing Authority (FHA).

He has participated in the construction, management, maintenance, and repair of both movable and immovable properties, including various housing programmes approved by the federal government for millions of Nigerians.

“Kabir Umar, an indigene of Kano State, brings to the FHAEDL his education, training, experience, outstanding contributions to engineering and the public service in Nigeria, to pioneer a new venture for the FHA where together with a high-profile Board led by Hon. Oyetunde Oladimeji Ojo, he is set to raise the bar in the energy sub-sector,” the statement said.