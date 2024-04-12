NFF’s Technical Committee To Meet Over Super Eagles Coach

Advertisement

The Technical Committee of the Nigeria Football Federation (NFF) is expected to meet in Abuja on Tuesday, April 16, over the vacant Super Eagles head coach role.

Earlier today, April 12, the NFF announced the appointment of coach Manu Garba as the under-17 national team head coach. Recall that the job was advertised on the same day the vacant Super Eagles head coach job was advertised.

The Super Eagles job became vacant since February 29 when the contract of the former coach, Jose Peseiro expired after he failed to agree on a new deal with the NFF due to his financial demands.

Since then, Enyimba’s head coach, Finidi George, has been the team’s interim coach while a search for a permanent coach continues.

George has led the Super Eagles to record a win over Ghana and a defeat over Mali in back-to-back friendlies in March 2024.

The former Nigeria international has also applied for the permanent coaching job and has been shortlisted alongside 6 others for the final phase of the recruitment process.

A report in SCORENigeria claimed that the NFF’s Technical Committee will meet to choose a head coach for the Super Eagles from the seven shortlisted coaches.

This process is expected to be concluded this month so that the new coach can start preparing the team for the remaining games in the 2026 FIFA World Cup qualifiers.

Note that the Super Eagles are yet to record a win in the qualification series so far as they recorded draws with Lesotho and Zimbabwe.

Their next games in the qualification series are against South Africa and Benin Republic on June 3 and 11, respectively.