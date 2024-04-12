Makinde Signs Oyo State Rule Of Law Enforcement Authority Bill Into Law

Advertisement

Governor Seyi Makinde has officially approved the Oyo State Rule of Law Enforcement Authority Bill by signing it into law.

During the signing, Governor Makinde stressed the importance of cooperation between the government and the state’s residents.

He urged them to work together to achieve their desired vision for Oyo State.

Furthermore, Makinde highlighted that the bill was introduced to address the existing gaps in the enforcement of laws related to traffic management, environmental sanitation, and other relevant issues.

He said: “I have just signed into law the bill passed by the House for the establishment of the Oyo State Rule of Law Enforcement Authority. We went through quite a bit with the House. They wanted to know why we need a special authority to enforce the rule of law in the state.

“Well, we have been here for over four years, and we have seen that we do have adequate laws to deal with in terms of protecting the environment, traffic laws, and road transport management authority.

“We also signed the anti-open grazing law, but we have not been able to enforce some of it, maybe because we have not had full cooperation from the law enforcement agencies. But we have to keep striving for the kind of state that we are all comfortable with and have been dreaming about.

“So, this is the basis for sending the executive bill to the State Assembly.

“I have had to deal with people driving against traffic, leading to maiming, even death. We have had several instances of deaths. We have had to deal with street trading. People have also turned the median of our road to dumpsites.

“That is why with the signing of this law, we will put everything in place to give a bite to the people that will run this authority. On that note, I will announce the appointment of a chairperson for this authority, Justice A.A. Aderemi.”

Naija News reports that the signing ceremony took place at the governor’s office in Ibadan and was attended by several dignitaries, including the deputy governor, Bayo Lawal, the Secretary to the State Government, Professor Olanike Adeyemo, the Head of Service, Mrs Olubunmi Onio, and the Deputy Speaker of the State House of Assembly, Hon. Muhammed Abiodun Fadeyi.