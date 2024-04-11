‘We Stand In Solidarity With Him’ – Northern LP Chairmen Pass Vote Of Confidence On Peter Obi

Advertisement

The chairmen of the Labour Party in the northern states passed a vote of confidence on, the party’s 2023 presidential candidate, Peter Obi

The chairman of the party’s northern zone, Muhammad Abdullahi Lawal, revealed this information to reporters following their meeting in Bauchi.

Lawal stated clearly that there were no longer any factions within the LP, emphasizing that the party functioned under a single center of command and control.

Lawal said, “Sequel to this, we reaffirmed our unwavering support for Peter Obi, who embodies character and distinguished principles that define the Labour Party and the great future of our country’s unity.

“We stand in solidarity with him, the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC), the Obedient movement groups and all other stakeholders who are committed to uniting the party and upholding its integrity.

“However, in the interest of party unity and progression, we have collectively agreed today to disband these factions and move forward as one cohesive party.“

Meanwhile, the Presidential Candidate of the Labour Party (LP) in the 2023 elections, Peter Obi, has appealed to Muslims in Nigeria to pray for the country over its overwhelming challenges.

In a statement released by his spokesperson, Dr Yunusa Tanko, on Tuesday, Obi urged the Muslim community to utilize the opportunity presented by the 2024 eid-el-fitr to implore Allah for assistance in resolving Nigeria’s security issues.