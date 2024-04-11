Junior Pope: Peter Obi Mourns Popular Nollywood Actor

Advertisement

The 2023 presidential candidate of the Labour Party (LP), Peter Obi, has expressed sadness over the death of a popular Nollywood actor, Pope Obumneme Odonwodo, popularly known as Junior Pope.

In a post via his official X handle on Thursday, Obi stated that the late actor was known for his energetic acting, which was always comically delivered to entertain and educate the people.

He said Pope’s death is another great loss to the entertainment industry, which has in recent years risen to become the most vibrant sector of the nation’s social and economic life.

He wrote: “I am shocked by the reports of the death of yet another vibrant Nollywood actor, Pope Obumneme Odonwodo, popularly known as Junior Pope. Our entertainment industry, and indeed our dear nation, is once again thrown into mourning,the death of this young talented actor.

“Junior Pope was known for his energetic acting, always comically delivered to entertain and educate. He brought smiles to the faces of many through his roles in movies and comedy skits.

“His death is yet another great loss to the entertainment industry which has in recent years risen to become a most vibrant sector of our social and economic life. I am even more saddened to imagine the pain and agony of the families they have just left behind.

“Death is a very painful experience, but the death of a young one with a promising future is even more devastating. I sincerely commiserate with his family and the families of others who also lost their lives in the boat accident.

“I also condole with the Actors Guild of Nigeria, and the entire entertainment industry. May God give them, and all of us, the fortitude to bear this sad irreplaceable loss, and grant eternal rest to the dead.”