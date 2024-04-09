‘Her Absence Will Be Felt’ – Peter Obi Mourns Saratu Gidado Daso

Advertisement

2023 Labour Party (LP) presidential candidate, Peter Obi, has expressed sadness over the death of Kannywood actress, Saratu Gidado Daso.

Obi, in a post on Tuesday via his X account, said he was shocked by the news of the death of Daso, whom he described as an outstanding figure.

The former Anambra State Governor said the actress was an embodiment of talent and her absence would be sorely missed, not only in Kannywood but across the entertainment industry in Nigeria.

He wrote: “It is with deep sadness that I received the shocking news of the passing on of veteran Nigerian actress, Saratu Gidado Daso. She was an outstanding figure in Nigeria’s viable entertainment sector and her contributions to the growth of Kannywood have left an indelible mark in the industry. She was an embodiment of talent which endeared her to many fans. Through unwavering dedication to her craft, she developed her acting skills by which she remained celebrated till death.

“Her absence will be sorely felt in the entertainment industry and by her fans. As we mourn the loss of Saratu Gidado Daso, let us also celebrate the legacy she leaves behind. Her impact on Kannywood and the wider film industry will continue to be felt for years to come.

“Our thoughts and prayers are with her family, friends, and all those whose lives she touched. May God Almighty forgive her sins and grant her eternal rest, and grant her family, the entire Kannywood and entertainment industry,and indeed, all of us, the fortitude to bear her irreplaceable loss.”

Naija News recalls Daso passed away suddenly on Tuesday morning.