Video: Nobody Has The Right To Ask You For A DNA, Remarry After Mohbad’s One Year Remembrance – Fayose Advises Wunmi

Isaac Fayose, the brother of former Ekiti governor, Ayodele Fayose, has advised Wunmi, the widow of deceased musician, Mohbad, to remarry and ignore her critics.

Fayose stated this via a recorded video addressed to Wunmi.

In the video, Fayose urged the bereaved to ignore those demanding a DNA test to prove that her son Liam was fathered by her late husband, Mohbad.

He argued that the only person with the right to demand a DNA test is Mohbad.

Fayose subsequently advised the widow to find a good man and remarry after Mohbad’s one-year remembrance.

He added that the living should not stop living because of the dead, as everyone’s journey is different.

Watch the video below,

Meanwhile, Nollywood actress, Sarah Martins, has berated Omowunmi,

This comes after Wunmi countered the claims of her elder sister, Karimot, alleging that she constantly contracted Sexually Transmitted Diseases from her husband.

Naija News reported that Karimot made the claim while berating Mohbad’s father, Joseph Aloba, over his call for a DNA test on his grandson, Liam.

However, Wunmi, in a post via her social media page on Thursday, debunked her sister’s statement, saying she has never told anyone that the late singer gave her STDs.

Wumi also dismissed claims that Mohbad belonged to a secret cult, indulged in illicit drugs, or suffered domestic violence while they were married.

In a post via Instagram, Sarah Martins questioned the audacity of Karimot, alleging that Mohbad transmitted infection to Wunmi and she allowed it.

The movie star also questioned why Wunmi is scared of taking her son, Liam, for DNA to clear her name and protect her husband’s legacy.

She wrote, “At this point, Wunmi is doing too much! Kai! Some women no get sense true true. Your kwashiorkor sister had the effrontery to boldly come online to cause your so-called beloved late husband of giving you a series of infections when he was alive and you allowed it?

“Why are you so scared to do DNA tho? If I were you, I would have done it long ago to clear my name and protect the legacy of my late husband.

“When did you move from mourning Mohbad to mocking Mohbad????? I am so disappointed at you! Kai!!!!.”