Eid-Fitr: Senator Abiru Greets Muslims, Calls For Peaceful Co-existence Among Nigerians

The Chairman, Senate Committee on Banking, Insurance and other Financial Institutions, Senator Mukhail Adetokunbo Abiru, FCA (Lagos East), has extended his heartfelt greetings to the Muslim faithful as they observe the significant occasion of Eid al-Fitr, which signifies the end of Ramadan fasting.

Senator Abiru, also serving as the Chairman of the Southern Senators’ Forum, commended the Muslim ummah for their steadfast dedication, endurance, and selflessness throughout the holy month of Ramadan, adhering to the divine directives of Almighty Allah, as articulated in a statement from his media aide, Enitan Olukotun, in Lagos on Monday.

The lawmaker urged Muslims to maintain the values they developed during Ramadan, stressing the importance of deriving lasting lessons, promoting love and unity, and harnessing the nation’s diversity for advancement and cohesion.

Senator Abiru called on all Nigerians to display increased empathy towards President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s administration as it endeavours to steer the nation towards sustainable growth.

He underscored the essential contribution of each patriotic citizen in the admirable mission of nation-building, emphasizing the importance of united endeavours in revitalizing and progressing the nation.

Senator Abiru said, “On behalf of my family, I extend heartfelt felicitations to my esteemed constituents, particularly the Muslim Ummah of the Lagos East Senatorial District, as we come together in celebration of the joyous occasion of Eid-El-Fitr, marking the culmination of the blessed month of Ramadan. Eid-el-Fitr symbolises the spirit of unity, love, and harmony, urging us to extend kindness and compassion to one another and harnessing our diversity for the collective progress of our nation.

“Throughout Ramadan, we embarked on a profound journey of spiritual growth, discipline, and self-reflection. As we emerge from this sacred period, let us carry forward the invaluable values of sacrifice, selflessness, and obedience to the teachings of Islam into our everyday lives.

“I also urge my fellow Muslim brothers and sisters to remain steadfast on the righteous path exemplified by Ramadan, and to continue fostering peace, understanding, and cooperation within our communities. Let us draw inspiration from the profound lessons learned during the holy month, and strive to embody these virtues throughout the year.

“As we rejoice in the festivities, let us also remember to fervently pray for the prosperity and well-being of our beloved nation. In the spirit of unity and solidarity, I call upon all Nigerians to support the administration of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, GCFR as the government makes efforts to correct the anomalies of previous administrations.

“I extend warm wishes for a joyous and blessed Eid El Fitr to all Muslims. May the Almighty Allah continue to bestow His blessings upon our nation abundantly, guiding us towards enduring peace, prosperity, and unity. Ameen.“