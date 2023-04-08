Easter: Senator Mukhail Adetokunbo Calls For Unity, Tolerance

The Chairman of, the Senate Committee on Industries and the Senator representing Lagos East Senatorial District, Mukhail Adetokunbo Abiru, has called for unity, tolerance and peaceful co-existence among Nigerians.

This is as he joins Christians on this year’s Easter celebrations, Naija News learnt.

According to the lawmaker, in the spirit of Easter, Christians should be steadfast in prayers for Nigeria, and also emulate Jesus Christ in all their dealings.

Abiru submitted that Nigerian should shun divisive rhetorics and narratives that stoke religious tension and schism.

The lawmaker who appreciated the Christian community for what he described as overwhelming support in the just concluded general elections noted that the incoming administration will strengthen the current trajectory of sustainable development.

He admonished Nigerians to keep hope alive and not be despondent as better days lie ahead in the Tinubu/Shettima presidency.

Earlier on Tuesday, this platform reported that the Federal Government declared Friday 2nd and Monday 5th of April 2021, Public Holidays to mark this year’s Easter Celebration.

Minister of Interior, Ogbeni Rauf Adesoji Aregbesola, made this known in a statement released on behalf of the federal government, on Tuesday in Abuja.

He urged Christians to emulate the attributes of forbearance, forgiveness, kindness, humility, love, peace, and patience, which were demonstrated by Jesus Christ

The minister called on them to use the occasion of this year’s Easter Celebration to pray for the Peace, Unity, and Progress of our country.