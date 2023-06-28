Emulate Prophet Ibrahim, Support Tinubu – Senator Abiru Urges Nigerians In Eid-El-Kabir Message

The Senator representing Lagos East Senatorial District in the National Assembly, Senator Mukhail Adetokunbo Abiru, has felicitated with Nigerians, especially the Muslim Ummahs, on the occasion of this year’s Eid-El-Kabir celebration.

In the congratulatory message sent to Naija News on Wednesday, June 28, the lawmaker urged all Muslims to emulate Islam’s Prophet Ibrahim’s total submission to the will of Almighty Allah, whose sacrifice and heroic act of faith symbolises the Eid-el-Kabir celebration.

The statement read: “I celebrate with fellow Muslims and all Nigerians in Lagos East Senatorial District and Nigeria at large as we celebrate this year’s Eid-el-Kabir celebration.

“We should live in harmony with our neighbours and eschew acts that further widen our national fault lines. This is the time for all Nigerians to work together for nation-building regardless of ethnic, political and religious background.

‘I urge us to join hands with our dear President, His Excellency Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, GCFR, in his quest at delivery on the renewed hope mandate.”

Abiru said that in less than a month of the inauguration of the new government, Tinubu has taken bold actions and far-reaching policy decisions that have brought about reforms geared at rescuing Nigeria from the cliff of economic doom.

“Yes, tough decisions like these come with temporal discomfort, but the transient pain cannot be compared to the huge gains and development that our country will experience in the not-too-distant future.

“May the Almighty Allah grant all our supplications for our dear nation as we all celebrate the commemoration of Prophet Ibrahim’s (Peace be upon him) heroic act of faith and submission to the will of Almighty Allah,” the statement added.