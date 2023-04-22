Eid-el-Fitr: Abdulsalami, Etsu Nupe Send Message To Muslims

Nigeria’s former Head of State, Gen. Abdulsalami Abubakar (rtd), on Friday, charged Muslims to pray for the peace and development of the nation on the occasion of the 2023 Eid al-Fitr celebration.

This is as he also admonished Nigerians home and abroad to give peace a chance by respect­ing and tolerating one another irrespective of religious, tribal, and regional affiliations.

On his part, the Etsu Nupe and Chairman Niger State Council of Traditional Rulers, Alhaji Ya­haya Abubakar, urged the Muslim community to fervently pray for a smooth and successful transition, handover of power by President Muham­madu Buhari to the President-elect, Bola Tinubu.

Naija News understands that both personalities spoke yesterday after observing prayers to mark the year’s Eid-el-Fitr at the Minna Central prayer ground and at the Bida Eid praying ground after the congregational prayers on Friday.

While speaking on the need for Nigerians to be peaceful and respect one an­other wherever they found themselves, Abdul­salami said it has becomes necessary because there can be no mean­ingful development in a society where there is no respect for one another, especially in a heteroge­neous society like Nigeria.

Speaking in Bida, Etsu Nupe who was addressing his subjects shortly af­ter the two Raka’at prayers at the Bida Eid praying ground during congregational prayers on Fri­day, emphasised that only fervent and ceaseless prayers would en­sure a peaceful transition of power to the incoming administration.