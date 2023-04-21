Eid Al-Fitr 2023: Jigawa Gov-Elect, Namadi Felicitates Muslims On Sallah Day

Jigawa State Governor-Elect, Mallam Umar Namadi, has felicitated with the Muslim Ummahs as they celebrate 2023 Eid al-Fitr.

In his goodwill message to the people of Jigawa State, Namadi expressed his warmest Eid al-Fitr greetings to the citizens and prayed for Allah’s blessings of peace, happiness, and prosperity for the state and Nigeria as a whole.

He also emphasized the importance of the holy month of Ramadan as a time of reflection, gratitude, and renewal of faith.

Furthermore, Mallam Namadi used the opportunity to remind the people of Jigawa State that his administration would be guided by the principles of justice, fairness, and compassion.

The Governor-elect reaffirmed his commitment to work with all the people of Jigawa State, irrespective of their political affiliations, to build a state that would be a source of pride to its people.

Governor Namadi in the goodwill message issued through his Media Director, Ahmed Haruna, wished the people of Jigawa State a happy and blessed Eid al-Fitr celebration and prayed that Allah SWT would accept their worship and guide them on the path of righteousness.

“The people of Jigawa State are urged to join hands with the Governor-Elect in his quest to make Jigawa State a better place for all its citizens,” the statement reads.