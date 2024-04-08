What Happened Between Obaseki And Shaibu Not My Concern – Edo Deputy Gov

Advertisement

The newly inaugurated Deputy Governor of Edo State, Omobayo Marvellous Godwins, had said the feud between Godwin Obaseki and his former deputy, Philip Shaibu, is not his business.

Recall that Godwins was sworn in on Monday afternoon following the impeachment of the erstwhile deputy governor, Philip Shaibu, by the Edo state House of Assembly.

The state assembly adopted the report of a seven-member investigative panel set up to probe the allegations against Shaibu as the deputy governor.

Speaking in an interview with Channels Television on Monday night, Godwins said he was not aware of what happened between Obaseki and Shaibu and does not want to know.

He said: “That is politics for you. Your job, first of all, is to be loyal. Even though Fashola said, ‘may your loyalty not be tested’. I don’t know what had happened in the past; that is not my business. I’m just happy for this opportunity.”

Godwins added that he is also not interested in Obaseki’s relationship with the likes of the former Edo Governor, Adams Oshiomole and the Minister of Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Nysesom Wike, among others.

The deputy governor said he was contacted by the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) for the job, adding that his appointment was an “act of God”.