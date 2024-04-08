Photos: Obaseki Present As Omobayo Takes Oath As New Edo Deputy Gov

Advertisement

Omobayo Marvellous Godwins has been sworn-in as the new Deputy Governor of Edo State following the impeachment of Philip Shaibu.

Naija News reports that Godwins took his oath of office administered to him by the Edo State Chief Judge in the presence of Governor Godwin Obaseki.

Omobayo is a 38-year-old politicians from Akoko-Edo Local Government, Edo North.

See photos from the swearing-in ceremony below: