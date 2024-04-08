Impeachment Saga: Philip Shaibu, 8 Other Deputy Governors Who Have Been Ousted In Nigeria

Advertisement

The Edo State House of Assembly impeached Comrade Philip Shaibu as the deputy governor of the state on Monday, 8th April, citing allegations of misconduct.

The impeachment transpired after the Chief Judge’s establishment of a seven-member investigative panel to investigate allegations of misconduct against Shaibu and the subsequent adoption of its report.

The seven-member panel, headed by Justice Stephen Omonua (Rtd) and appointed by Chief Judge Justice Daniel Okungbowa, concluded that Shaibu was found guilty of disclosing official secret.

Naija News understands that Impeachment is a political process designed to oust elected officials from their positions due to misconduct or violations of the law.

In the aftermath of Shaibu’s impeachment, let’s explore noteworthy deputy governors in Nigeria who have faced impeachment proceedings in the past.

1. Former Bauchi Deputy Governor Garba Gadi was impeached on August 13, 2009, after a rift with Governor Isa Yuguda, who defected from the All Nigerian Peoples Party (ANPP) to the People’s Democratic Party (PDP).

Gadi chose to remain in ANPP, leading to his impeachment for alleged impeachable offenses. However, he was reinstated on June 25, 2010, by a court in Bauchi State, which ordered his return to office and the prompt payment of his outstanding official entitlements.

2. Peremobowei Ebebi, the former deputy governor of Bayelsa State, encountered impeachment by the Bayelsa State House of Assembly in June 2010. Nonetheless, his reinstatement occurred on February 16, 2011, following a favorable ruling by the Court of Appeal in Port Harcourt.

3. Enugu State witnessed the impeachment of Sunday Onyebuchi as deputy governor on August 26, 2014, due to accusations of gross misconduct. However, his reinstatement took place on December 18, 2015, following a ruling by the Enugu High Court led by Justice Reuben Odugu.

4. Ali Olanusi, the former deputy governor of Ondo State, faced impeachment in 2015 for alleged misconduct after defecting from the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) to the All Progressives Congress (APC). Nevertheless, the Appeal Court in Akure nullified the impeachment on March 24, 2017.

5. Eze Madumere‘s tenure as deputy governor of Imo State was marred by impeachment on July 31, 2018. Yet, he reclaimed his position after the Imo State High Court in Owerri invalidated the impeachment, deeming it legally flawed.

6. Simon Achuba‘s term as deputy governor of Kogi State was abruptly terminated on October 18, 2019, following allegations of gross misconduct by the State House of Assembly. He was subsequently replaced by Edward Onoja, appointed by former Kogi State governor Yahaya Bello.

7. Mahdi Aliyu Gusau faced removal from his post as deputy governor of Zamfara State on February 23, 2022, with unanimous support from the lawmakers in the Zamfara State House of Assembly. Nonetheless, a year later, he was reinstated following a ruling by a Federal High Court in Abuja.

8. Former Deputy Governor Rauf Olaniyan faced impeachment by the Oyo House of Assembly on July 18, 2022, after being found guilty of all allegations brought against him.

The allegations were thoroughly investigated by a seven-man panel commissioned by Chief Judge Munta Abimbola, following directives from the Assembly in June, stemming from accusations of gross misconduct and financial recklessness.