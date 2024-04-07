Wike Is A Clown And Serial Liar – Omehia

Advertisement

A chieftain of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Celestine Omehia, has described the Minister of the Federal Capital Territory, Nyesom Wike as a clown and serial liar.

He advised the minister to step away from Rivers State politics and allow the incumbent governor, Siminalayi Fubara, to do his job.

Omeiha stated this via a statement issued in Port Harcourt on Saturday by his Media Assistant, Nicholas Amaechi and obtained by Naija News.

Reacting to a recent live interview hosted by Wike in Abuja, Omeiha urged the minister to reduce his propensity for power and greed.

He said, “In the said interview, Wike described me and other PDP leaders in Rivers State who declared support for the administration of Governor Sim Fubara and President Bola Tinubu last week as expired politicians and buccaneers.”

Omehia claimed Wike was angry because his ambition for a third term had crashed, and the people of Rivers State had realised that his quest for power was personal and not in the interest of Rivers State or the South-South at large, as claimed.

He described Wike’s uncontrolled outbursts as a product of a confused mind.

“The FCT minister thought that he would continue to control and abuse the state’s resources and governance, but God, through the people, resisted the impeachment plot by his members of the Rivers State House of Assembly,” Omehia added.