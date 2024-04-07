Ajuji Ahmed Emerges As NNPP Acting National Chairman

Advertisement

Alhaji Ajuji Ahmed has emerged as the acting National Chairman of the New Nigeria Peoples Party (NNPP).

Naija News reports that Ahmed was appointed as the party’s acting chairman at the party’s national convention, which took place at the A-Class Event Centre in Maitama, Abuja, on Saturday.

Members of the National Working Committee (NWC), National Executive Committee (NEC), State Chairpersons, and federal and state lawmakers attended the national convention.

The party’s constitution, slogan, and logo were also approved at the convention.

Speaking at the event, the 2023 presidential candidate of the party and the national leader, Senator Rabiu Kwankwaso, said the NNPP would introduce a revitalising change for citizens and the nation as a whole.

He emphasised that the NNPP’s rapid growth as a party in Nigeria, highlighting its understanding of the significance of education in alleviating poverty and ensuring the security of lives and property.

Kwankwaso assured that the party will continue to unite and will continue to be fair and just to all members and supporters.

He said: “Let me say that this party will continue to unite. Its members will continue to be fair and just to all of us. All our members will continue to have an internal democracy within the party so that everybody is allowed to attain his or her position.

Let me also thank all of you for selecting me as the national leader of our party. I’m so proud and happy. And I want to assure you that I will do whatever it takes to ensure that this party grows from strength to strength.”

In his remark, Governor Abba Yusuf of Kano State thanked those who supported the party during the campaigns and legal battles.

He noted that the NNPP ranks as the third-largest party in Nigeria, boasting approximately 21 federal legislators, nearly 30 state legislators, as well as one governor and one deputy governor.