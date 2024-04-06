Soldiers Killed Magdalene, James, John, And Others In Delta State – Vero Joseph

Advertisement

A resident of the Okuama community in Delta State, Vero Joseph, has accused men of the Nigerian army of killing some people during their invasion in the community.

Joseph in an interview with Vanguard identified the people killed by military officers as Magdalene, James, John and some others.

Naija News understands that Joseph’s claim comes weeks after men of the Nigerian Army were killed in Delta State.

Speaking on the incident that transpired, he said, “I am in this bush because of the trouble in our community; we were on the farm that day. The farm I went to was not far, We heard that soldiers were coming, so I ran home. I got to the town hall and we entertained the soldiers.

“In the end, they said they would go with our chairman and leaders, so, we, the women knelt and pleaded with them, but they were trying to drag him with others.

“We held and dragged them back. From there, the army started shooting, some people fell, and there was commotion.

“We later heard that as the soldiers were going to the jetty, other boats came and started shooting everyone. That is how they killed the soldiers and our people. We have been suffering in this bush since March 14.

“We do everything inside this bush, no food, no drugs. I have worn this single wrapper since then, we are hungry and suffering. I am with only two of my kids, I do not know where my husband is, and I do not know where the other children are.

“Everyone is scattered, I do not know who is dead. We do not know when we will return, our businesses have crumbled, and everything is gone. We cannot do anything inside the bush now.

“I do not know whether my children are among those killed, there is no one to ask. Our people did not kill soldiers, we do not know Amagbein that they are talking about, we do not have oil in our community, and we do not do bunkering.

“Soldiers killed Magdalene, James, and John. They are the ones I could remember before running into this bush. We do not know those people, who came in the boat to shoot our people and the soldiers.

“We beg the governor to tell the soldiers to leave our community so that we can go back home, the suffering is too much.”