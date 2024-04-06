Sanwo-Olu Gives Deadline For Completion Of Link Road, Bridge Projects

Advertisement

The Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu-led Administration in Lagos State has instructed the contractors responsible for the Abiola-Onijemo Link Road with Bridge project to ensure that the project is completed in a timely manner, with the latest deadline set for June 2024.

Naija News understands that this project is part of the state government’s ongoing efforts to enhance connectivity and provide an efficient bypass to alleviate traffic congestion in the city.

The Special Adviser to the Governor in the Office of Infrastructure, Engr. Olufemi Daramola, stressed the significance of this project during a recent inspection, highlighting it as one of the key strategic initiatives aligned with Governor Sanwo-Olu’s THEMES Plus Agenda.

In his remark during the inspection, Daramola said: “To further consolidate the transportation pillar of the THEMES+Agenda, the Abiola/Onijemo Road with Bridge project was embarked upon 18 months ago.

“It links Ifako-Ijaiye Local Government Area and Ojodu Local Government Area of the state and when completed would serve as an effective by-pass to heavy traffic gridlocks and reduce travel time.”

Expanding on the beneficial effects of the project on the local community, the Special Adviser emphasized that in addition to generating both direct and indirect employment opportunities for residents, it would also serve to mitigate flooding, enhance the environmental quality of the surrounding areas, and stimulate socio-economic progress in the region.

Daramola added, “If you know, this place has always been a flood-prone area in which people living on the other side cannot come across and it’s a major strategic bypass. And today it’s a thing of joy.”

He further elaborated on the road’s significance as a vital connection stretching from College Road, passing through Ajayi Street in Ogba, to Aruna/Obawole/Iju-Ishaga in Ifako-Ijaiye Local Government Area and Ojodu Local Government.

He noted that once the project is finished, it will enhance the overall road network in the area.

“We know we are going into the wet season now. Mr Governor is assiduous in handing over this project to the people around June this year,

“What has been done here is of high quality, good quality in line with Mr Governor’s strategic master plan for movement of people and commuters in the axis.

“I’m very happy at this stage, I’m convinced that with the quality that has been put into this project, the project is poised to be scheduled to be completed in due course,” Daramola added.

On his part, Nabeel Esawi, the Managing Director of the construction companies, who are the contractors handling the project, said, “Today we are almost 75 per cent done with the project.

“The drain is almost 75 also to 80 per cent with the final casting of the bridge concrete that was done today (Friday). The project is moving closer towards completion.”