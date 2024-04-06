Pictures Of How Residents Of Okuama Are Living In The Forest Emerge

Advertisement

A somber cloud hangs over the Okuama community in Ughelli South Local Government Area of Delta State, following the tragic loss of the Commanding Officer of the 181 Amphibious Battalion, along with two majors, one captain, and 13 soldiers on March 14.

The incident has thrust the residents into a harrowing existence, forcing them to live in the forest for the past 21 days as the Nigerian Army intensifies its search for the perpetrators.

The deadly attack, which sent shockwaves through the community and the nation, has led to an extensive military operation in the area.

General Christopher Musa, the Chief of Defense Staff, named “General” Endurance Amagbein as the mastermind behind the assault.

Despite the ongoing military efforts to apprehend the culprits, the residents of Okuama have been advised against returning to their homes, leaving them in a state of prolonged displacement.

Exclusive photographs obtained by Vanguard depict the dire circumstances faced by the Okuama community members, who are now relegated to forest life.

These images paint a stark picture of the upheaval, with families and individuals seeking refuge amidst the uncertainty and fear that pervade their once-peaceful community.

