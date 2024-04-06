How Gunmen In 4 Boats From Bomadi Side Opened Fire On Soldiers, Villagers In Okuama — Evelyn Edjekota

Advertisement

A resident of Okuama community in Delta State, Evelyn Edjekota has narrated how gunmen in four boats from Bomadi side shot men of the Nigerian and villagers in the community.

Edjekota revealed this in an interview with Vanguard, while reacted to the incidenr that led to the killing of soldiers in Delta State.

Narrating what happened, Edjekota said, “I am a trader and a farmer, I do not know where my husband is since the day the crisis started, he is still in the bush.

“That fateful day, I was in the house, and many people had gone to the farm, I saw many people coming to the community wearing military uniforms, and most men had left for farms too, we were scared but some person said that we should all come to the town hall.

“We told them that our chairman had gone to the farm, and two leaders called him from the farm. We then entertained them before our chairman came. They said they wanted to go with our chairman and leaders. We inquired why they would arrest them.

“Therefore, other women and I resisted and held them on the legs, and were pleading, they said if we resisted, they would shoot, next thing was fire, I did not even know how I escaped.

“They shot many people instantly. Later on, other boats came from the Bomadi axis of the river and opened fire on the people at the jetty, including the army.

“Immediately, we ran into the bush, we heard that soldiers were coming again. Now, I have not seen my two children, Omafuvwe and Andrew, including my husband.

“Since we have been suffering in the bush, we survive on fruits from wild trees and drink polluted water, one of my children is very sick now, and there is nowhere to get him medication in this bush.

“We sleep on top of leaves at night. Mosquitoes bite us, no place to go, and we do not know when they will allow us back home.

“We hear that the army is in the community as we speak, and they destroyed our homes with caterpillars, we want them to leave so we can still go back home.

“Our people did not kill soldiers, it was the people in the boats that came that shot everybody.

“When the gunmen started shooting soldiers and villagers, we ran away and could not identify them, but they came with about four boats from the Bomadi side.

“The soldiers killed Eshedi, Teddy, and Ejomafuvwe. We want the soldiers to leave our community because we are suffering in the bush. Tell our governor, Rt. Hon Sheriff Oborevwori to talk to the army to go. I do not want to die inside this bush with my remaining children.”