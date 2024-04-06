Former NTA Chairman, Ogbu Enters Benue PDP Chairmanship Race

Advertisement

Former Nigerian Television Authority (NTA) Chairman, Patrick Ogbu, has declared his bid for the chairmanship position of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Benue State.

He announced his candidacy from his residence in Makurdi, the state capital, on Friday.

Ogbu, who has remained loyal to the PDP since its establishment, highlighted his deep-seated dedication and fervour for the party’s advancement, declaring his readiness to use this passion to drive change within its ranks.

He stated his intention to run for the chairmanship position, emphasizing his capability to lead the party’s resurgence in the state.

Ogbu said, “Now, more than ever, our party needs strong, capable leadership to navigate the challenges and embrace the opportunity that lies before us.

“I possess the necessary qualities to galvanize our party, combining my experience, expertise, and unyielding dedication.

“Together, we can mobilize, inspire and effect positive change within our ranks and beyond

“I offer myself as a capable candidate for the position of chairman.

“I pledge to be a unifying force within our party, bridging divides, fostering cooperation and collaboration among members and working tirelessly towards our shared goals.”

Former PDP governorship aspirant, Julius Atorough, along with Igumale Ward Chairman, Hon Godwin Onwue and State Assistant Secretary, Rose Ameh, endorsed Ogbu, praising his diligence.